Photos: ‘Say His Name’ and other signs at Portland protest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the second consecutive night, a large group of protesters descended on the streets of downtown Portland following the death of George Floyd at the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.

Hours before a fresh 8 p.m. curfew, hundreds of people gathered outside the Justice Center in an almost immediate confrontation with police. Flash bangs were used early and often, loudspeakers told the protesters to “leave the park now” and tensions mounted.