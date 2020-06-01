Photos: ‘Say His Name’ and other signs at Portland protest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As chants of “I can’t breathe” and “George Floyd” reverberated, hundreds of protesters marched through the streets of downtown Portland for a third straight night following the death of the unarmed, handcuffed black man under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.
