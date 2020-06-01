Photos: ‘Say His Name’ and other signs at Portland protest

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

“Stop ignoring the racist system” sign held up in Pioneer Square. May 31, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As chants of “I can’t breathe” and “George Floyd” reverberated, hundreds of protesters marched through the streets of downtown Portland for a third straight night following the death of the unarmed, handcuffed black man under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer.

  • Demonstrations in downtown Portland on Sunday afternoon. Protesters held up their hands and yelled, “Don’t shoot” outside the Multnomah County Justice Center. May 31, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Police kneel to a crowd of peaceful protesters outside the Justice Center in downtown Portland Sunday afternoon. (Still photo taken from Facebook video) May 31, 2020 (Courtesy Ryan Ao)
  • Police kneel to a crowd of peaceful protesters outside the Justice Center in downtown Portland Sunday afternoon. (Still photo taken from Facebook video) May 31, 2020 (Courtesy Ryan Ao)
  • A protester stands to face police after Portland police kneeled to a crowd of demonstrators outside the Justice Center in downtown Portland Sunday afternoon. (Still photo taken from Facebook video) May 31, 2020 (Courtesy Ryan Ao)
  • Protesters gathered in Pioneer Square around 5 p.m. Sunday. May 31, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Signs that protesters held up at Pioneer Square. May 31, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Hundreds gathered in Pioneer Square in downtown Portland to protest against police brutality. May 31, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Signs held up by protesters at Pioneer Square. May 31, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Signs held up by protesters at Pioneer Square. May 31, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Demonstrators gather outside of the Multnomah County Justice Center in downtown Portland to protest against police brutality. May 31, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Demonstrators gather outside of the Multnomah County Justice Center in downtown Portland to protest against police brutality. May 31, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Signs held up by protesters outside the Multnomah County Justice Center. May 31, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Activist speaks to the crowd of demonstrators in Pioneer Square Sunday evening before the city curfew goes into effect. May 31, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Young boy and protester address the crowd of demonstrators in Pioneer Square Sunday evening before the city curfew goes into effect. May 31, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Young boy and protester address the crowd of demonstrators in Pioneer Square Sunday evening before the city curfew goes into effect. May 31, 2020 (KOIN)
  • “Stop ignoring the racist system” sign held up in Pioneer Square. May 31, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Police tell a secondary group of protesters in the area of 47th and Burnside near Laurelhurst Park to keep moving down the street—the road was blocked off to facilitate the march. May 31, 2020 (KOIN)
  • Police tell a secondary group of protesters in the area of 47th and Burnside near Laurelhurst Park to keep moving down the street—the road was blocked off to facilitate the march. Protesters chant “Take off your riot gear, I don’t see no riot here.” May 31, 2020 (KOIN)

