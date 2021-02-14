Photos: A Valentine’s Day Winter Storm

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The weather system that brought snow and ice to Oregon and southwest Washington continues for another day. And it likely won’t be a Valentine.
Another system will move in Sunday, bringing in rain and slightly warmer air to the valley. This won’t be enough to thaw us out but it may be the first step. That said, expect freezing rain Sunday before temperatures warm up.
