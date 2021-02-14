Photos: A Valentine’s Day Winter Storm

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The weather system that brought snow and ice to Oregon and southwest Washington continues for another day. And it likely won’t be a Valentine.

Another system will move in Sunday, bringing in rain and slightly warmer air to the valley. This won’t be enough to thaw us out but it may be the first step. That said, expect freezing rain Sunday before temperatures warm up.

Frozen over Japanese Maple in Tigard, OR on Feb. 13, 2021. Photo: Clayton Sorden



Ice on a window in Portland’s Concordia neighborhood on Feb. 13, 2021. Photo: Rae Garner

A backyard picnic table is coated in ice during a winter storm in Oregon, February 12, 2021 (Debra Garner)

Poles fell during an ice and freezing rain storm in Silverton, February 12, 2021 (Courtesy: Dave via Twitter)

From Twitter user @chrryblssm_bard in Canby, Oregon.

A snow plow in Troutdale during blizzard conditions, February 12, 2021 (KOIN)

Hazel Dell. (Erks Noel McMahon)

Snow in downtown Portland early Saturday morning, Feb. 13, 2021.

Snow measured outside the KOIN Tower on Feb. 12, 2021.

A measuring tape shows over 7 inches of snow accumulation in Woodland, Washington, Feb. 12, 2021. (KOIN)

North Salem on Feb. 13, 2021. Photo: Stephanie Lindemann

Portland’s Concordia neighborhood on Feb. 13, 2021. Photo: Rae Garner

A home at top of hill in Lake Oswego on Aspen Street was badly damaged in Saturday’s storm. The resident was reportedly taken to a nearby hospital where his condition is unknown (Adam Bjaranson/KOIN)

Snowda in the Portland metro area during a winter storm, February 13, 2021 (Courtesy: @Malderine)

4-year-old Avaline build an igloo with her family in Hillsboro

4-year-old Avaline with her Pomeranian, Momo inside an igloo in Hillsboro.

Frozen animal figurines on a mailbox during a snow and ice storm in Portland metro, February 13, 2021 (Courtesy: Cindy DiBrino)

A zebra during a snow and ice storm in Portland metro, February 13, 2021 (Courtesy: Cindy DiBrino)

A giant tree blocks a road in Portland metro during a snow and ice storm, February 13, 2021 (KOIN)

