PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An unusual April weather event led to some measurable snow throughout the Portland metro area.
According to the National Weather Service, Portland got enough snow in the early Monday morning hours to surpass the most that the area has seen on a single day in April since they started tracking weather in the area in 1940.
The snowstorm also left tens of thousands in Oregon and Southwest Washington without power early Monday morning, along with downed trees and plenty of school delays.
Here is a look of what snow looks like around the area.
