Snow pictures in the area as of April 11, 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An unusual April weather event led to some measurable snow throughout the Portland metro area.

According to the National Weather Service, Portland got enough snow in the early Monday morning hours to surpass the most that the area has seen on a single day in April since they started tracking weather in the area in 1940.

The snowstorm also left tens of thousands in Oregon and Southwest Washington without power early Monday morning, along with downed trees and plenty of school delays.

Here is a look of what snow looks like around the area.

Snow seen in Longview, Wash. (Courtesy Photo: Debbie Archer)

Driving North on Southwest Naito Parkway just north of the Ross Island Bridge.

Harbor Road that connects Germantown Road to Highway 30. (Courtesy Photo: Ian H Moore and Heather Moore)

Snow in Forest Park. (Courtesy Photo: Ian H Moore)

Downed tree in Northeast Portland.

Snow in La Center, Wash.

Snow in Forest Grove. (Courtesy Photo: Rick Hayes)

Tree into tent in yard in Camas, Wash. (Courtesy Photo: Bob and Jeannette Lamb)

A closer look a tree into a yard in Camas, Wash. (Courtesy Photo: Bob and Jeannette Lamb)

