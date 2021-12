Felipe Mora #9 of Portland Timbers celebrates a goal against New York City during the second half of the 2021 MLS Cup final at Providence Park on December 11, 2021 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Timbers, playing in their 3rd MLS Cup in 7 seasons, hosted NYCFC in the first-ever final at Providence Park.

NYCFC scored in the 41st minute of 1st half to gain a 1-0 lead. The Timbers tied it up in literally the waning seconds of regulation.