Photos: Winds topple trees, fan wildfire flames

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — Powerful winds with even stronger gusts continued Tuesday morning across the Willamette Valley, knocking down trees and power lines, and fanning the flames of numerous fires.

Approximately 115,000 customers of the major Oregon power companies had their power go out Monday night. As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, that number was still close to 90,000. A couple thousand Clark County residents were also without power.

The high wind warning expires at 1 p.m. Tuesday, but the region will remain breezy for the next couple of days and a Red Flag Warning for increased fire danger continues through Wednesday.

Many communities are enduring evacuation orders, including in Marion County’s Santiam Canyon and in the area around Hagg Lake in Washington County.

Red skies just north of Albany Tuesday morning, Step. 8, 2020 (courtesy Callie Palmer)

Hazy skies over St. Helens on Sept. 8, 2020 (courtesy Sonja England)

Hazy skies over an RV park in Tillamook Sept. 8, 2020 (courtesy Trin Aguilar)

The RedCross said nearly 100 families arrived early to the emergency evacuation center at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem. after Level 3 alerts were made in Santiam Canyon, September 8, 2020 (KOIN)

Wildfire activity near Detroit in Santiam Canyon, September 8, 2020 (Marion County Sheriff’s Office)

A downed tree in Portland’s Eastmoreland neighborhood on Sept. 8, 2020.

An uprooted tree in Vancouver on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 (courtesy Grayson Millar)

Fire on the side of Highway 213 early Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. (CCSO)

Hazy skies over Oregon City on Sept. 8, 2020 (courtesy Denver Fortner)

Orange skies in south Salem Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 (courtesy Sabrina Waight)

Smoky skies over west Salem on Sept. 8, 2020 (KOIN)

A smoky sunrise over Stayton on Sept. 8, 2020 (courtesy Diane Allen Jackson)