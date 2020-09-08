Photos: Winds topple trees, fan wildfire flames

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — Powerful winds with even stronger gusts continued Tuesday morning across the Willamette Valley, knocking down trees and power lines, and fanning the flames of numerous fires.
Approximately 115,000 customers of the major Oregon power companies had their power go out Monday night. As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, that number was still close to 90,000. A couple thousand Clark County residents were also without power.
The high wind warning expires at 1 p.m. Tuesday, but the region will remain breezy for the next couple of days and a Red Flag Warning for increased fire danger continues through Wednesday.
Many communities are enduring evacuation orders, including in Marion County’s Santiam Canyon and in the area around Hagg Lake in Washington County.
