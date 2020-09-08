Photos: Winds bring wildfire smoke, haze throughout Oregon

Wildfire smoke clouds the skies near Stayton along Hwy 22, looking west toward Salem, Sept. 27, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The wind shifted out of the east and picked up a substantial amount of speed. That combined with very dry conditions with low humidity made for a dangerous combination, bringing wildfire smoke throughout Oregon, worried Portland General Electric and firefighters battling blazes throughout the state.

A High Wind Warning is now in effect through 1 p.m. Tuesday. Winds will be 15-25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph and up to 60 mph are possible on higher terrain.

We may be entering one of our most dangerous weeks for the fire season as threatening wind picks up Monday evening.

This will be a matter of concern for Washington and Oregon. It is one of our highest threats for rapid fire spread west of the Cascades this summer. That Red Flag Warning remains in place until Wednesday evening, promoting awareness for dry and breezy conditions that are prone to rapid fire spread. Take it easy the next few days with any sort of fire. Outdoor burning is very much not recommended.

Here’s a look at some of the smoke and haze throughout Oregon on Monday, September 7, 2020: