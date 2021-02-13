Photos: Winter Storm 2021 hits Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s pretty to look at and no fun to drive in. But because snow is rare in this region, when it arrives people respond and react in various ways.

The winter storm is expected to continue throughout Saturday.

A snow plow in Troutdale during blizzard conditions, February 12, 2021 (KOIN)

A backyard picnic table is coated in ice during a winter storm in Oregon, February 12, 2021 (Debra Garner)

Poles fell during an ice and freezing rain storm in Silverton, February 12, 2021 (Courtesy: Dave via Twitter)

From KOIN 6 News reporter Elise Haas

From Twitter user @chrryblssm_bard in Canby, Oregon.

Credit Brandon Brockman

Harbor seal Tongass recieves a fish treat from Rob Draughon. (Oregon Zoo / photo by Michael Durham)

Ice coats a car in Aumsville, Oregon (Credit: Don White)

Hazel Dell. (Erks Noel McMahon)

Ice in Salem. (Levelride Concepts)

Frozen Driveway in Tigard, OR on Feb. 13, 2021. Photo: Clayton Sorden

KOIN 6 News’ Jenny Hansson in downtown Portland early Saturday Feb. 13, 2021.

Street Lamp with waving Seahawks flag in Tigard, OR on Feb. 13, 2021. Photo: Clayton Sorden

Snow in downtown Portland early Saturday morning, Feb. 13, 2021.

Frozen over Japanese Maple in Tigard, OR on Feb. 13, 2021. Photo: Clayton Sorden

Snow measured outside the KOIN Tower on Feb. 12, 2021.

A view of the Hawthorne Bridge from KOIN 6 News producer Adam Clemons.

KOIN 6 News Anchor Jeff Gianola measures the snow in Portland, February 12, 2021 (KOIN)

KOIN 6 Sports producer Travis Teich slides down a driveway in Yamhill County, February 12, 2021 (KOIN)

KOIN 6 News reporter Liz Burch scrapes about 3 inches of snow to the cement in Vancouver, February 12, 2021 (KOIN)

This semi flipped on I-5 near Kelso during a snow and ice storm, February 12, 2021 (WSP)

A tree fell on a house in Stayton during a snow and ice storm, February 12, 2021 (Courtesy: Wheeler244 via Twitter)

Ice covers a tree branch and street light in Portland, February 12, 2021 (KOIN)

A measuring tape shows over 7 inches of snow accumulation in Woodland, Washington, Feb. 12, 2021. (KOIN)

North Salem on Feb. 13, 2021. Photo: Stephanie Lindemann

