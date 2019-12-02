Your Photos: Winter comes to Portland

Share your photos with us on Facebook or to news@koin.com

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The first batch of snow in the Portland metro area fell late Saturday and early Sunday. While the dusting was fleeting in some areas, parts of the Columbia River Gorge got enough snowfall to make for some magical photos.

Residents in Scappoose, Gresham, and Bethany also made the most of the first snowflakes of the year.

Viewers shared their photos with KOIN 6 News:

Snow-covered Multnomah Falls. December 1, 2019 (Courtesy Clifford Paguio)

Upper Multnomah Falls. December 1, 2019 (Courtesy Clifford Paguio)

Deer tracks left in the snow in Scappoose. December 1, 2019 (Courtesy Katie Chase)

Snowfall in Gresham around midnight. December 1, 2019 (Courtesy Alicia Franzen)

Measurement of snowfall in Bethany. December 1, 2019 (Courtesy Jose Araya)

Snow strikes in Bethany. December 1, 2019 (Courtesy Jose Araya)

Snow falls in Bethany. December 1, 2019 (Courtesy Jose Araya)