Your Photos: Winter comes to Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The first batch of snow in the Portland metro area fell late Saturday and early Sunday. While the dusting was fleeting in some areas, parts of the Columbia River Gorge got enough snowfall to make for some magical photos.
Residents in Scappoose, Gresham, and Bethany also made the most of the first snowflakes of the year.
Viewers shared their photos with KOIN 6 News:
