Your Photos: Winter comes to Portland

Photo Galleries

Share your photos with us on Facebook or to news@koin.com

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The first batch of snow in the Portland metro area fell late Saturday and early Sunday. While the dusting was fleeting in some areas, parts of the Columbia River Gorge got enough snowfall to make for some magical photos.

Residents in Scappoose, Gresham, and Bethany also made the most of the first snowflakes of the year.

Viewers shared their photos with KOIN 6 News:

  • Snow-covered Multnomah Falls. December 1, 2019 (Courtesy Clifford Paguio)
  • Upper Multnomah Falls. December 1, 2019 (Courtesy Clifford Paguio)
  • Deer tracks left in the snow in Scappoose. December 1, 2019 (Courtesy Katie Chase)
  • Snowfall in Gresham around midnight. December 1, 2019 (Courtesy Alicia Franzen)
  • Measurement of snowfall in Bethany. December 1, 2019 (Courtesy Jose Araya)
  • Snow strikes in Bethany. December 1, 2019 (Courtesy Jose Araya)
  • Snow falls in Bethany. December 1, 2019 (Courtesy Jose Araya)

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget