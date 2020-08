PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Once again, Umatilla County had the most confirmed/presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the daily report from the Oregon Health Authority, the same day another 5 people were reported to have died from the virus.

Umatilla County's 61 cases were the most of any of the 28 Oregon counties recording a total of 342 cases. Malheur County recorded 33 cases.