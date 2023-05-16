PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A downtown Portland apartment building fire has risen to at least 4-alarms, with heavy, dark smoke being seen filling the sky.
The fire at Southwest 14th and Taylor was initially called as a 3-alarm fire, but was upgraded to a fourth alarm by 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Portland Fire & Rescue officials.
Photos from PF&R at the scene show firefighters helping people and a dog down a fire ladder.
Other photos show plumes of heavy smoke over Interstate 405.
