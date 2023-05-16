PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A downtown Portland apartment building fire has risen to at least 4-alarms, with heavy, dark smoke being seen filling the sky.

The fire at Southwest 14th and Taylor was initially called as a 3-alarm fire, but was upgraded to a fourth alarm by 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to Portland Fire & Rescue officials.

Photos from PF&R at the scene show firefighters helping people and a dog down a fire ladder.

Other photos show plumes of heavy smoke over Interstate 405.

Firefighters help evacuate people from 3-alarm fire in SE Portland on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 (Courtesy: PF&R).

4-alarm fire ignites in SE Portland on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 (Courtesy: PF&R).

The scene of a major apartment building fire in downtown Portland, Oregon from across Interstate 405 on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (Credit: KOIN)

Firefighters battle down a massive apartment fire in Southwest Portland, Oregon on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (PBOT)

