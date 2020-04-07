Photos: Pandemic in American life

Live Now
by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A medical worker wearing personal protective equipment pauses after wheeling a body to a refrigerated trailer serving as a makeshift morgue at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center, Monday, April 6, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

  • On her birthday Naoma Masferrer, 8, tosses a ping pong ball during a social distance party game during her drive-by birthday party Monday afternoon, April 6, 2020 in Walla Walla, Wash. Naoma’s family drove to the homes of several friends. Mom Katie, brother Teo and father Roberto look on. (Greg Lehman/Walla Walla Union-Bulletin via AP)
  • WEEHAWKEN, NJ – APRIL 06: Flags are flying at half-mast as the sun rises behind in Manhattan on April 6, 2020 as seen from Weehawken, New Jersey. The U.S. COVID-19 death toll has now surpassed 9,000. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)
  • WEEHAWKEN, NJ – APRIL 06: A man covers his face as the sun rises behind in Manhattan on April 6, 2020 as seen from Weehawken, New Jersey. The U.S. COVID-19 death toll has now surpassed 9,000. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)
  • NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 06: A woman cleans on 34th street on April 6, 2020 in New York City. The COVID-19 death toll in the U.S. is approaching 10,000. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)
  • WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 06: Medical professionals work at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site run by George Washington University Hospital on April 6, 2020 in Washington, DC. Monday was the first day the test site was open, making it the fourth location in the District of Columbia doing COVID-19 testing. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
  • WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 06: A medical professional administers a coronavirus test at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site run by George Washington University Hospital on April 6, 2020 in Washington, DC. Monday was the first day the test site was open, making it the fourth location in the District of Columbia doing COVID-19 testing. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
  • WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 06: Medical professionals and volunteers work at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site run by George Washington University Hospital on April 6, 2020 in Washington, DC. Monday was the first day the test site was open, making it the fourth location in the District of Columbia doing COVID-19 testing. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
  • TOPSHOT – Bodies are moved to a refrigeration truck serving as a temporary morgue at Wyckoff Hospital in the Borough of Brooklyn on April 6, 2020 in New York. – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday extended a shutdown in the epicenter of America’s deadly coronavirus pandemic until near the end of the month. Cuomo said the COVID-19 death rate in New York was “effectively flat” for the past two days but announced that schools and non-essential businesses must stay shut until April 29. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP) (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)
  • NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 06: A near empty street in Times Square on April 6, 2020 in New York City. The COVID-19 death toll in the U.S. is approaching 10,000. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)
  • SEATTLE, WA – APRIL 06: A King County Water Taxi ferries commuters on April 6, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. Ridership is significantly reduced on all modes of transportation since the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Washington State Governor Jay Inslee extended the Stay at home order until May 4th. (Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty Images)
  • NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 06: Nurses with the Brooklyn VA Medical Center hold a job action during a shift change on April 6, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The workers were protesting the lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline workers and for what they claim are dangerously inadequate staffing levels. More than 72,000 patients have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in New York City. (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)
  • SEATTLE, WA – APRIL 06: The Seattle skyline is seen at sunset on April 6, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. Windows of the Hyatt Regency Hotel are lit up in the shape of a heart. Washington State Governor Jay Inslee extended the Stay at Home order until May 4th to help slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty Images)
  • Educator Scott Slivken helps his students solve math problems as he holds virtual office hours with his sixth grade students at the KIPP DC’s Northeast Academy from his apartment on April 7, 2020 in Washington, DC. – The COVID-19 pandemic has forced schools to close. Teachers are working with students remotely as they try to continue their lesson plans. (Photo by Alex Edelman / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Elections Chief Inspector Mary Magdalen Moser runs a polling location in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in full hazmat gear as the Wisconsin primary kicks off despite the coronavirus pandemics on April 7, 2020. – Voters in Wisconsin began casting ballots Tuesday in a controversial presidential primary held despite a state-wide, stay-at-home order and concern that the election could expose thousands of voters and poll workers to the coronavirus. Democratic officials had sought to postpone the election but were overruled by the top state court, and the US Supreme Court stepped in to bar an extension of voting by mail that would have allowed more people to cast ballots without going to polling stations. Both courts have conservative majorities. (Photo by Derek R. HENKLE / AFP) (Photo by DEREK R. HENKLE/AFP via Getty Images)
  • SUN PRAIRIE, WI – APRIL 07: Poll workers take ballots during curbside voting on April 7, 2020 in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin. Residents in Wisconsin went to the polls a day after the U.S. Supreme Court voted against an extension of the absentee ballot deadline in the state. Because of the coronavirus, the number of polling places was drastically reduced. (Photo by Andy Manis/Getty Images)
  • A medical personnel rubs his face outside the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center on April 07, 2020 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
  • TAKOMA PARK, MD – APRIL 06: Playground equipment is wrapped up in an effort to prevent people from spreading the coronoavirus at Belle Ziegler Park April 06, 2020 in Takoma Park, Maryland. Communities around the globe have reduced access to places people congregate in public and ordered many to shelter-in-place in an attempt to reduce the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
  • SAN RAFAEL, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 06: A worker at Rough Linen sews fabric masks on April 06, 2020 in San Rafael, California. Rough Linen, a maker of hand crafted linen bedding, has changed its production line and is now making fabric masks that are being donated to local hospitals and healthcare workers who are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
  • SUNRISE, FLORIDA – APRIL 06: City of Sunrise employees place groceries provided by the food bank Feeding South Florida into the vehicles of the needy on April 06, 2020 in Sunrise, Florida. Feeding South Florida has seen a 600 percent increase in the those asking for food aid as people,some of whom have lost jobs, need to make ends meet during the coronavirus pandemic. The groceries being given away included milk, chicken, apples, tomatoes, cantaloupe as well as Easter eggs. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
  • JERICHO, NEW YORK – APRIL 06: A medical professional administers a coronavirus test at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site run by ProHealth Care on April 06, 2020 in Jericho, New York. The World Health Organization declared coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11th. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
  • JERICHO, NEW YORK – APRIL 06: A medical professional administers a coronavirus test at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site run by ProHealth Care on April 06, 2020 in Jericho, New York. The World Health Organization declared coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11th. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
  • JERICHO, NEW YORK – APRIL 06: A Medical professional looks on at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site run by ProHealth Care on April 06, 2020 in Jericho, New York. The World Health Organization declared coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11th. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)
  • LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 06: (L-R) Certified medical assistants Lakietha Flourney, Yatziri Perez and Evelyn Laolagi conduct tests for COVID-19 at a drive-up testing station in the parking lot of UNLV Medicine on April 6, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. UNLV Medicine, the clinical arm of the UNLV School of Medicine, has tested more than 2,000 pre-screened people since beginning its free curbside testing operation on March 23rd, but currently has only enough test kits to continue through tomorrow due to the national shortage of kits. The school will continue or restart testing if it is able to procure more kits. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
  • WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 06: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters following a meeting of his coronavirus task force in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on April 06, 2020 in Washington, DC. Infected with COIVD-19, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted intensive care at a hospital in London Monday as the U.S. death toll surpassed 10,000. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
  • WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 06: National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci attends a news briefing following a meeting of the coronavirus task force in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on April 06, 2020 in Washington, DC. Infected with COIVD-19, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted intensive care at a hospital in London Monday as the U.S. death toll surpassed 10,000. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
  • CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – APRIL 07: Shops and restaurants are closed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on April 07, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The State Department of Health and Human Services has reported more than 3,200 confirmed cases of the virus. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
  • CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – APRIL 07: People play table tennis in a park during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on April 07, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The State Department of Health and Human Services has reported more than 3,200 confirmed cases of the virus. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)
  • EDGEWATER, COLORADO – APRIL 07: Starbucks employees wear a mask while working the drive-thru window on April 07, 2020 in Edgewater, Colorado. Starting today Starbucks will require all employees to wear facemasks at work. The chain has closed in-store cafes however drive-thru locations remain open. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
  • MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – APRIL 07: Aimee Aironimi shows her support for poll workers at a polling place at Riverside University High School on April 07, 2020 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Residents waited in line to vote sometimes more than two hours at the school, one of the few polling places open in the city after most were consolidated due to a shortage of poll workers fearful of contracting COVID-19. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
  • MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – APRIL 07: A resident waits in line to vote at a polling place at Riverside University High School on April 07, 2020 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Residents waited sometimes more than two hours to vote at the school, one of the few polling places open in the city after most were consolidated due to a shortage of poll workers fearful of contracting COVID-19. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
  • MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – APRIL 07: A resident waits in line to vote at a polling place at Riverside University High School on April 07, 2020 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Residents waited sometimes more than two hours to vote at the school, one of the few polling places open in the city after most were consolidated due to a shortage of poll workers fearful of contracting COVID-19. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
  • OVERLAND PARK, KS – APRIL 07: A man wearing a mask shops for Passover items at a grocery store during the coronavirus pandemic on April 07, 2020 in Overland Park, Kansas. The Passover seder is one of the most important annual events in the Jewish faith. Because the coronavirus (COVID-19) has required unprecedented social distancing policies, families are being forced to find ways to celebrate the holiday differently this year or cancel plans altogether. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
  • MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – APRIL 07: Olu Sijuwade entertains voters as they wait in line at a polling place at Riverside University High School on April 07, 2020 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Residents waited in line to vote sometimes more than two hours at the school, one of the few polling places open in the city after most were consolidated due to a shortage of poll workers fearful of contracting COVID-19. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
  • NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 07: People hand out food at a food distribution site that has seen a surge in demand due to the coronavirus outbreak on April 07, 2020 in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City. The group, Unidos Si Se Puede, expects to hand out bags of food to at least 500 people as many New Yorkers have lost their jobs and income due to the COVID-19 outbreak. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
  • TOPSHOT – An illustration photo shows Ziggie the dog wearing a mask put on her face by her owner in Los Angeles, on April 5, 2020. – After a tiger in the Bronx zoo tested positive for Covid-19 the zoo emphasized that there is “no evidence that animals play a role in the transmission of COVID-19 to people other than the initial event in the Wuhan market, and no evidence that any person has been infected with COVID-19 in the US by animals, including by pet dogs or cats.” (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)
  • BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – APRIL 05: Musicians preform during a walk thru Palm Sunday Service at Friendship Baptist Church held due to the COVID-19 pandemic on April 05, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. Police were on hand to enforce the governor’s order limiting the size of gatherings in the state to 10 people or fewer amid increasing coronavirus-related constraints on social gatherings. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI BEACH, FL – APRIL 05: Signage around the City of Miami Beach’s municipal parking lot located at 4621 Collins Avenue indicates that it houses a MedRite COVID-19 testing site on April 05, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida. The Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has spread to many countries across the world, claiming over 60,000 lives and infecting hundreds of thousands more. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

