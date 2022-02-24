PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It was a snowy start to Thursday across the Portland and Vancouver metro areas.

Viewers from around the region shared their snow photos with KOIN 6 News.

Although it wasn’t much — just half an inch for Portland International Airport — it was enough to cause slick roads in spots, which resulted in a few crashes, and delay or cancel schools around the region.

Check out some photos shared by viewers below:

Roads in Battle Ground, Washington were a little slick Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, after the region experienced a coating of snow. (Credit: Dan Tilkin)

Snow covering some landscaping in Washougal, Washington, on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (Credit: Adele Steiger)

A Washougal, Washington woke up to a decent coating of snow on roadways in the city on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. (Credit: Adele Steiger)

A Washougal, Washington resident woke up to a decent coating of snow on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

It was a snowy start for many across the Portland and Vancouver metro areas. Here’s one viewer’s front yard and walk way on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

A coating of snow clings to sidewalks and parts of the road in Southeast Portland on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (Credit: Jordyn Siemens)

Snow dusts front yards and coats the streets and sidewalks in Vancouver Heights on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (Credit: Ryan Loundsberry)

Snow dusting the ground in a Portland backyard on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (Credit: Brandon Bockman)

A snowy residential street in Portland, Oregon on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022 (Credit: Brandon Bockman)

Snowy streets in Battle Ground, Washington on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (Credit: Dan Tilkin/KOIN)

