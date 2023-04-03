LOS ANGELES (NEXSTAR) – More than 100 women who’ve made a positive impact in the communities they live have arrived in Los Angeles to be honored as their hometown’s “Remarkable Woman” of 2023. The ladies, representing approximately 115 Nexstar television markets, will vie for the title of the nationwide Remarkable Woman at a Monday evening ceremony.

After checking in at their Hollywood hotel on Sunday, the women were honored with an evening cocktail reception. On Monday afternoon, they had the chance to tour the city, attend a nationwide television taping, and take pictures in front of a Remarkable Woman mural.

When they checked in at the hotel Sunday, many of the women told us they looked forward to meeting each other and learning about their respective backgrounds and community contributions. As you might imagine, lifetime friendships have been forged in the short time they’ve spent with each other.

The women come from diverse backgrounds and serve as volunteers, advocates, and leaders in their hometowns. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life. Each Nexstar market highlighted four local women. At the end of March, one woman was selected to earn a once-in-a-lifetime trip to LA to vie to become the national winner.

Each Remarkable Woman was presented with a $1,000 check to be given to their charity of choice. In all, Nexstar donated more than $110,000 to local charities as part of the initiative.