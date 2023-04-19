PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wednesday brought a wide range of wild weather to the Portland metro area. Snow could be found as low as 1,300 ft. near Estacada as seen by Terry and Cindy Pendergast in George, OR.
Warmer temperatures didn’t let the snow stay on the ground for long, but hail was another form of frozen precipitation that fell for some.
KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern was able to capture several images of the pea-sized hail that fell over southeast Portland during the afternoon hours.
A strong cluster of storms moved through the Portland metro area early Wednesday morning. That was the culprit for nearly a tenth of an inch of rain falling in Portland. Lightning was the final weather event seen just outside Fairview just before 4:00 p.m.
The threat of stormy weather comes to an end late Wednesday evening. That’s due to the loss of daytime heating and drier and cooler air returning to the Pacific Northwest.