PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wednesday brought a wide range of wild weather to the Portland metro area. Snow could be found as low as 1,300 ft. near Estacada as seen by Terry and Cindy Pendergast in George, OR.

Warmer temperatures didn’t let the snow stay on the ground for long, but hail was another form of frozen precipitation that fell for some.

KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern was able to capture several images of the pea-sized hail that fell over southeast Portland during the afternoon hours.

Rainbow seen below the KOIN Center Tower Wednesday afternoon on April 19, 2023 Hail seen in SE Portland Wednesday afternoon by KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern Hail seen in SE Portland Wednesday afternoon by KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern Hail seen in SE Portland Wednesday afternoon by KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern Snow found at 1,300 ft. near Estacada, OR Wednesday afternoon as seen by Terry and Cindy Pendergast Snow found at 1,300 ft. near Estacada, OR Wednesday afternoon as seen by Terry and Cindy Pendergast Sheet of rain seen over Ridgefield Wednesday evening with a history of hail and lightning as seen by the KOIN 6 Ilani camera

A strong cluster of storms moved through the Portland metro area early Wednesday morning. That was the culprit for nearly a tenth of an inch of rain falling in Portland. Lightning was the final weather event seen just outside Fairview just before 4:00 p.m.

Lightning strike near Fairview Wednesday evening, April 19, 2023

The threat of stormy weather comes to an end late Wednesday evening. That’s due to the loss of daytime heating and drier and cooler air returning to the Pacific Northwest.