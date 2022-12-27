PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s another round of stormy December weather for Oregon, with Mother Nature delivering powerful winds, pounding rain, flooding roads and massive waves along the coast.
Some roads around the region are closed as a result of flooded streets and stranded cars, downed trees and power lines. Homes have also been battered by downed trees. Tens of thousands have lost power throughout the day on Tuesday.
Take a look at some of the photos around the region.
