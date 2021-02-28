Photos: Windows smashed during demonstration in Pearl District

Demonstrators smashed windows and spray painted buildings during a protest in Portland’s Pearl District on Feb. 27, 2021, Portland police said. Photo courtesy Portland Police Bureau

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police responded to a protest in the Pearl District Saturday night and arrested two people.

They say demonstrators spray painted buildings and smashed windows at a grocery store, restaurant, bank, shipping business, and multiple coffee shops.

The photos below show some of the damage.

Demonstrators smashed windows and spray painted buildings during a protest in Portland’s Pearl District on Feb. 27, 2021, Portland police said. Photo courtesy Portland Police Bureau

Police say the protest lasted more than two hours. According to social media posts, demonstrators said they gathered in response to immigration policy under the Biden administration.

Investigators say anyone who believes they were a victim during the protest and who has not reported should contact police.