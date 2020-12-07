Pie for a cause: local Whole Foods stores give to Oregon Food Bank

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — What’s sweeter than pumpkin pie? Pumpkin pie that supports a good cause.
The Oregon Food Bank tweeted Sunday saying Whole Foods is donating to the Oregon Food Bank for each pumpkin pie sold at its Portland metro-area locations.
For every pumpkin pie sold between Dec. 2-8 at a Portland metro-area store, Whole Foods says it will donate $5 to the Oregon Food Bank. The grocery store chain says it will give up to $5,000 to the cause.
