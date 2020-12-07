Pie for a cause: local Whole Foods stores give to Oregon Food Bank

Pumpkin pies are viewed at a store on November 25, 2019 in Washington,DC. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — What’s sweeter than pumpkin pie? Pumpkin pie that supports a good cause.

The Oregon Food Bank tweeted Sunday saying Whole Foods is donating to the Oregon Food Bank for each pumpkin pie sold at its Portland metro-area locations.

For every pumpkin pie sold between Dec. 2-8 at a Portland metro-area store, Whole Foods says it will donate $5 to the Oregon Food Bank. The grocery store chain says it will give up to $5,000 to the cause.