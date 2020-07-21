Pioneer Pacific College to permanently close

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Pioneer Pacific College’s Portland campus on SW Watson Ave (Google Street View)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Pioneer Pacific College announced it will permanently end operations and close its three campuses at the end of the month.

The for-profit university released a statement Tuesday citing financial hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason for the planned closure on July 31, 2020.

Officials with Oregon’s Higher Education Coordination Commission said 131 workers will be laid off as a result of the move.

Pioneer Pacific College has a campus in Portland, Beaverton and Springfield.

