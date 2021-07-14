Plaid Pantry pitching in for SOLVE’s big Portland cleanup

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Plaid Pantry is taking pride in Portland — but they need the public’s help as well.

Through Project CARES, Plaid Pantry is raising money at the register this month for Sunshine Division and SOLVE, and are partnering with SOLVE for a huge downtown cleanup to welcome visitors back to the heart of the city.

“Take a drive downtown, it’s not hard to see the need both for food and for cleanup,” Jonathan Polonsky, CEO of Plaid Pantry, told KOIN 6 News.

Polonsky said there will be four locations downtown for people to volunteer to clean up: Pioneer Square area, Waterfront Park, the Benson Hotel and Interstate 405.

It’s the first cleanup since Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced the state’s reopening, and Polonsky is hoping Portlanders will want to take the opportunity to show their support for the city. Donations to the SOLVE cleanup efforts can also be made at any Plaid Pantry location.

The downtown SOLVE cleanup happens Wednesday, July 21. Volunteers are also encouraged to bring non-perishable food donations for Sunshine Division to check-in locations.

Since the beginning of 2021, more than 7,000 SOLVE volunteers have helped remove more than 195,000 pounds of litter from the streets of Portland.

Click here to sign up for one of the downtown Portland cleanups for July 21, and click here to learn more about Plaid Pantry partnering with Project CARES.