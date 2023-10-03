PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fire crews are responding to a plane wreck in Newberg after the aircraft crashed into the roof of a local home.

The crash on North Cedar Street occurred around 7 p.m. with two people inside the plane, officials say. One of the two patients has been extricated and taken to a hospital via Life Flight, an air medical transport service.

Firefighters have evacuated and searched the residence and have not reported any injuries. They ask that residents avoid the area while they continue to assess the wreckage.

A single engine plane crashed into a house on Cedar Street in Newberg, October 3, 2023 (TVFR)

