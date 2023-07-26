According to Planned Parentood, Idaho's attorney general “created uncertainty and confusion” about the available abortion services

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After an Idaho public official asserted that medical providers can’t refer patients to out-of-state abortion care, Planned Parenthood has launched a campaign to inform residents that they can receive care from neighboring states Oregon and Washington.

In April, Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed a bill that prohibited adults from helping minors get abortions without parental consent. House Bill 242 establishes a prison sentence of two-to-five years for those found guilty of “abortion trafficking.”

Attorney Gen. Raúl Labrador issued a legal opinion just a few days prior, stating that the measure also bans medical providers from referring patients to out-of-state abortion care.

The attorney general rescinded his letter in the two days following the bill’s passing, but only after Planned Parenthood and Idaho doctors filed a lawsuit against Labrador and other state officials due to the letter’s implications.

“Extremist politicians in Idaho don’t want you to know that you can access legal abortion care just across our state border, but that won’t stop Planned Parenthood from telling you the truth, always,” Rebecca Gibron, CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai’i, Alaska, Indiana, Kentucky, said.

According to PPGNHAIK, Labrador’s letter “created uncertainty and confusion” for providers who questioned what services they could offer to Idahoans.

To inform residents that they can still receive care in Oregon and Washington despite Idaho’s abortion ban, the reproductive rights nonprofit launched an ad campaign on Monday, June 24.

Planned Parenthood says six billboards across the Boise area, and ads in three local media outlets, refer viewers to an online resource that helps them locate the nearest medical facility that offers abortions.

“To the waitress who pulled me aside last month to ask whether she could travel to Washington for an abortion; to the doctors whose hands are tied by unclear laws; to the patients who come into our health centers every day looking for information: This campaign is for you,” Gibron said.

Both the Oregon and Washington attorneys general told KOIN 6 that abortions within their state remain legal for out-of-state residents.

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum added that Idahoans can call Oregon’s reproductive rights hotline for free legal advice.

“If our neighbors in Idaho need access to abortion care, they should know that Oregon is a safe place, and we will do what we can under Oregon law to protect their right to healthcare,” Rosenblum said.

KOIN 6 reached out to the Idaho Attorney General’s Office for comment and has not heard back yet.