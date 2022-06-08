PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to soon decide on whether or not the Roe vs. Wade decision will be overturned, essentially ruling there is no constitutional right to abortion.

Some local organizations that support a woman’s right to choose are getting ready for what happens next.

Planned Parenthood of the Columbia Willamette says they are already hiring and training more staff to meet the expected surge in clients and expanding telemedicine for medical abortion services.

Multnomah County commissioners will look at a proposal by Commissioner Jessica Vega Pederson to set aside $200,000 in the upcoming budget to help provide access to abortion services.

While Oregon’s laws involving a woman’s right to choose protect abortion services, the state is expecting an influx of women from Idaho and even as far away as Texas to come to Oregon if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

No one is sure when the high court will formally issue their ruling on abortion, but it could be as soon as this week.