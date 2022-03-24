PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Days after the governor of Idaho signed a bill into law that effectively bans abortions after six weeks, philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $275 million to the Planned Parenthood national office and 21 networks – including two in Oregon.

Planned Parenthood Federation of America (PPFA) said the philanthropist’s historic donation is the largest gift from a single donor in the organization’s history.

In a release Wednesday, PPFA said they intend to use the funds to expand healthcare access and added that the gift could not come at a better time, as attacks against abortion access and reproductive healthcare continue to ramp up across the nation.

“There is no question that we are living through a crisis for sexual and reproductive health and rights in this country,” said PPFA president and CEO, Alexis McGill Johnson. “As we face the most serious attacks on access to reproductive health care that we’ve seen in a generation, we know this moment requires us to be innovative and to double down on our efforts to ensure everyone has equitable access to health care, including abortion.”

Of the 21 Planned Parenthood networks that are slated to receive funding from Scott’s generous donation, two in Oregon.

Both the Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette and Planned Parenthood of Southwest Oregon were listed by Scott to receive support.

KOIN 6 News reached out to Planned Parenthood to hear how both locations plan to use the funds but did not receive an immediate response.

As the nation’s largest provider of sex education and leading advocate for reproductive healthcare, Johnson said PPFA will use the funds to break down racial barriers that currently face patients of color.

“This funding will support our efforts to advance health equity by eliminating racial and structural barriers for our patients in the communities where Planned Parenthood works,” Johnson stated. “We know Black women experience disproportionately higher rates of maternal mortality, STIs, and will be most hurt by the loss of abortion access in the South and Midwest.”

She continued, “By starting with the Black health experience in partnership with local communities, we see this as an opportunity to not only improve health outcomes for Black patients, but to transform how all patients, especially those of color and those in rural and low-income communities, experience our health care, education, and organizing efforts.”

Scott’s massive donation to PPFA and its affiliates comes along with a list of other generous gifts announced by the philanthropist yesterday. She also donated $36 million to 83 Habitat for Humanity affiliates throughout the U.S., which included $8.5 million for the Portland branch.

Melaney Linton, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast said in a statement Wednesday Scott’s overwhelming gift and support is a testament to the agency’s legacy and work.

“2021 was the worst year for abortion rights since Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973,” Linton stated. “More than 100 abortion restrictions were enacted across the country and already in 2022, more than 300 abortion restrictions have been introduced across 41 states… Similarly, we are seeing attacks on sex education and access to birth control, which could limit access to the full spectrum of reproductive health care.”

Linton continued, “At such a critical time for reproductive health and rights, this investment and expression of confidence in Planned Parenthood will help us to be as strong as we can be to meet the moment to ensure that we continue to provide the equitable, expert, and compassionate health care that patients expect in our health centers.”

Scott, a novelist and philanthropist, was married to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. When the two divorced in 2019, she left the marriage with $38 billion in Amazon stock..