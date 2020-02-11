Plea change gets man 10 years on attempted murder charges

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who pulled out a handgun and fired shots at police officers during a brief chase has been sentenced to ten years in prison.

The sentencing comes after Jason Leo Hanson changed his plea to guilty for two counts of attempted murder in the first degree with a firearm.

Hanson, 30, sped off in a stolen vehicle after Clackamas County Sheriff deputies attempted to stop the car on October 18, 2018. A chase ensued that spanned from Happy Valley to Portland. Hanson then ditched the car on SE Gray St and ran from the scene into Portland city limits.

While responding officers were searching for Hanson on SE 89th Ave, he presented a Smith and Western .38 handgun and fired a single round. One bullet struck a police car before officers returned fire, striking Hanson in the back.

A grand jury found the officers’ shooting was justified the following month.

Hanson was originally charged with three counts of attempted aggravated murder with a firearm, two counts of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and one count each of being a felon in possession of a firearm, theft in the first degree, unlawful use of a weapon with a firearm, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

“Mr. Hanson put our community at extreme risk during this incident,” said Multnomah County Senior Deputy District Attorney Brian Davidson, who prosecuted this case. “We are incredibly lucky no one was injured as a result of Mr. Hanson’s incredibly dangerous driving as he fled law enforcement through several neighborhoods in a stolen vehicle and ultimately when he decided to pull out a firearm and start shooting toward law enforcement.”