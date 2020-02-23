‘Polar Plunge’ raises $275k for Special Olympics Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — About $275,000 was raised for Special Olympics Oregon thanks to a Polar Plunge event that occurred Saturday, February 22 at Portland’s Broughton Beach Park, the company’s CEO, Britt Oase, told KOIN 6 News.

Of that money, over $100,000 of it was raised by about 35 ‘super plungers’ who took a dip in the cold waters once per hour, every hour, for 24 hours straight.

The main event included a 5K and 10K race, beach party costume contest, and of course dozens and dozens of people in teams dunking into the near freezing waters of the Columbia River.

Law enforcement, including Multnomah County Sheriff’s Department Dive Team were on standby making sure it was all done safely. Other law enforcement departments who supported the event included Clackamas County Sheriff’s Department and Portland Police Bureau, among others.

The Polar Plunge is the biggest fundraiser for Special Olympics Oregon, which is an organization whose aim is to enrich the lives of thousands of children and adults with intellectual disabilities and their communities through sports, education, and athlete health, according to its website.