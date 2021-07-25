Police: 3 killed in shootings in Seattle

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say three people were killed and five others injured during a series of shootings early Sunday in Seattle, according to the Associated Press.

KOMO reports that Sunday evening, police said two people were arrested in connection with one of the shooting scenes, with a suspect expected to face a homicide charge and another suspect for unlawful discharge of a weapon.

In a video posted to social media, interim Seattle Police Department Chief Adrian Diaz said the shootings were linked to an abundance of guns on city streets.

The shootings occurred in Belltown, Pioneer Square, Chinatown-International District and Cal Anderson Park.