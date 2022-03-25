PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Southbound lanes of Interstate 5 have reopened near La Center Road overpass after a police chase shut down both directions of the interstate.

According to Washington State Police, authorities were chasing an assault and attempted murder suspect who fled police from Cowlitz County into Clark County.

Police said they were able to stop the suspect after using spike strips and a PIT maneuver.

However, after the car was stopped, the suspect fled on foot into northbound lanes where they were hit and killed by a car, according to Washington State Police.

Northbound lanes are still blocked, however a detour is available at milepost 14.

I-5 was originally shut down at milepost 16.8 near La Center Road with police presence near northbound exit 14 and southbound exit 16, according to WSDOT.