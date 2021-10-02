Police arrest 2 men in 2020 killing of Bend couple

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man and his nephew in the killing of a Bend couple last year.

The Bulletin reports Kenneth Atkinson and his nephew Nathan Detroit II were arrested Friday by Bend Police. Atkinson and Detroit are suspected of killing Ray Atkinson Jr. and Natasha Newby, who authorities found in the basement of their home Aug. 15, 2020.

Authorities noted that the months-long investigation included over 50 search warrants and 500 pieces of evidence. Kenneth Atkinson, of Bend, and Detroit, of Redmond, each face two counts of murder and two counts of conspiracy to commit murder.

It wasn’t immediately known if they have lawyers to comment on the case.