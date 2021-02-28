Police arrest St. Johns shooting suspect in Vancouver

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police say they arrested a man wanted for attempted murder as he crossed the border from Oregon to Washington Saturday evening.

According to Portland police, 35-year-old Jaron Mulkey, is suspected of shooting another man in the St. Johns Neighborhood in North Portland Saturday morning.

At around 5:15 p.m. Saturday, North Precinct officers saw a suspect vehicle related to the shooting and followed the driver as he traveled north of Interstate 5 into Washington.

Vancouver police responded to assist Portland police and they stopped the driver on I-5 near Northeast 78th Street in Hazel Dell.

The driver, Mulkey, was booked in the Clark County Jail on an arrest warrant for attempted murder, first-degree assault, and felon in possession of a firearm. An extradition hearing will take place at a later time.

Police say the shooting they believe Mulkey is connected to took place around 8:45 a.m. Saturday in the 10500 block of North Midway Avenue in Portland. At the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot injuries.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive the injuries.