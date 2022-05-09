PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Four days after being struck by a vehicle while biking in Portland, a 43-year-old man died from his injuries, according to Portland police.

Around 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday, May 4, officers responded to a report of a man riding an electric bicycle being struck by a vehicle near SE Powell Blvd./ SE 50th Ave. The bicyclist, later identified as Brian Johnson, was taken to the hospital after suffering severe injuries. He succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

Police said that the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was cooperative. Gathering information from witnesses and videos, investigators determined that Johnson entered the roadway unexpectedly and for an unknown reason, giving the driver no time to avoid the collision.

This death was the 22nd traffic-related death in Portland, and the first traffic-related bicycle death since Dec. 4, 2020.