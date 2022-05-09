VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A Brazilian man, who resides in Vancouver, was arrested on Friday and charged with eight counts of illegal possession of firearms, according to police.

Police say that several firearms that were seized from his residence were ghost guns.

Joao Ricardo DeBorba, 46, is currently being held at the Federal Detention Center in SeaTac. DeBorba also has multiple prior domestic assault convictions.

The criminal complaint says that DeBorba entered the U.S. in 1999 on a tourist visa, but overstayed the visa and allegedly created fake documents to work in the country and obtain firearms.

While purchasing firearms in April 2019, DeBorba falsely claimed he was a U.S. citizen on multiple government forms. Shortly after the gun purchases, he was arrested for drunk driving, and officers found a Glock pistol in his vehicle.

However, months later, DeBorba continued to illegally purchase firearms in both Oregon and Washington. In November 2019, he was arrested for domestic violence assault. After being served with a No Contact Order, DeBorba was told to give up all of his firearms. After failing to surrender the guns, Deborba was arrested again, later that month, and 20 firearms were seized from his home.

In January, DeBorba was told once again that he could not possess firearms after being arrested a second time for domestic violence.

But after obtaining a search warrant of DeBorba’s home, officers allegedly seized five firearms, a handgun and multiple ghost guns, including three AR-15 rifles and a handgun with no serial numbers or manufacturer mark. Police believe that the ghost guns were made from parts that were ordered online.

Police also say that DeBorba also had large amounts of ammunition, firearms parts and tools, firearms silencers, magazines and many gun cases.

Illegal firearms possession is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.