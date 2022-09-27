PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities say a driver impaired by sunlight hit two kids outside Cesar E. Chavez Elementary School in Salem Tuesday morning.

According to Salem police, the crash happened around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday near the school located on Walker Road Northeast.

The two children were taken to Salem Health. Both are expected to be okay.

The driver was reportedly cooperative and stayed at the scene. Officials said the driver was traveling at a slow speed when the crash happened.

Police did not immediately name the driver or the children involved.