Police: Felon arrested after found with meth, gun

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A convicted felon was arrested in Portland after a search by police uncovered drugs and a firearm.

Sammy Cardoza was detained without incident just before 5 p.m. Monday. Officers made the arrest of the 52-year-old after failing to capture him at a gas station six days earlier for a related drug charge.

A search of through Cardoza’s home uncovered an unspecified amount of methamphetamine and a semi-automatic handgun.

Police did not provide details pertaining to the location of Cardoza’s residence.

Cardoza was booked into Multnomah County Detention Center on several charges including some from outstanding warrants out of Clackamas County.

Cardoza holds several felony drug convictions on his rap sheet.