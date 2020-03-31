Police: Felon arrested after found with meth, gun

News

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Mug shot of Sammy Cardoza (Portland Police Bureau)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A convicted felon was arrested in Portland after a search by police uncovered drugs and a firearm.

Sammy Cardoza was detained without incident just before 5 p.m. Monday. Officers made the arrest of the 52-year-old after failing to capture him at a gas station six days earlier for a related drug charge.

A search of through Cardoza’s home uncovered an unspecified amount of methamphetamine and a semi-automatic handgun.

Police did not provide details pertaining to the location of Cardoza’s residence.

Cardoza was booked into Multnomah County Detention Center on several charges including some from outstanding warrants out of Clackamas County.

Cardoza holds several felony drug convictions on his rap sheet.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget