PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The motorcyclist who died in a collision with a car in Southeast Portland Sunday afternoon was identified by police on Wednesday.
Authorities say the crash killed 37-year-old Daniel Perkins and that his family has been notified of his death.
According to police, the motorcycle and car collided around 5:10 p.m. near Southeast 140th Avenue and Powell Boulevard. Perkins was declared dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation, but police say that illegal passing was a factor.
