PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Police have identified the motorcyclist killed in a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of North Marine Drive and North Bybee Lake Road in St. Johns on July 15.

Investigators say 21-year-old Seth Thomas Roberts of Canby was riding a blue 2005 Suzuki SV650S motorcycle when he struck the passenger side of a black 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee. By the time officers responded to the crash at 11:37 p.m., Roberts was dead. The driver and passenger in the SUV were evaluated but not seriously injured.

The crash occurred while Portland Police Bureau officers were investigating a street takeover event located three miles away near the I-5 interchange.

According to a press release from PPB, “Speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, and both vehicles’ occupants were affiliated with the organized street racing/takeover events happening that evening.”

During the crash investigation, police say a separate motorcyclist sped through the scene, nearly hitting two officers. An officer attempted to stop the motorcyclist afterwards, but the rider attempted to flee.

“For 57 minutes he eluded officers, speeding, running red lights, and riding on sidewalks, through parks, and on the Springwater Trail path in Gresham,” PPB said.

The rider, later identified as 21-year-old Ethan K. Krebs, was ultimately stopped and arrested near the intersection of Southeast Woodland Drive and Southeast Eagle Lane in Gresham.

Krebs was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on 17 charges — including 10 counts of reckless endangerment, two counts each of menacing and interfering with a police officer, and single counts of reckless driving, attempt to elude by vehicle and assault on a public safety officer.

Investigators say some witnesses left without speaking to officers, including riders of several other motorcycles. PPB asks anyone with information about the crash to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-186244.

Police have identified the motorcyclist killed in a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of North Marine Drive and North Bybee Lake Road in St. Johns on July 15. (Courtesy: PPB)

