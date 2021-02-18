Police identify body found in river near Glenn Jackson Bridge

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland police have confirmed the identity of the body inside a vehicle submerged in the Columbia River at the base of the Glenn Jackson Bridge.

On Thursday, Portland Police Bureau’s Major Crash Investigation Team confirmed 57-year-old Antonio Lopez-Amaro of Portland was the deceased driver found on Wednesday evening. His family has been notified and plans are underway to recover the car from the water.

The identification comes several days after a car reportedly went off the Glenn Jackson Bridge during a wicked winter storm — however, there has been no confirmation that this is the same vehicle. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Family believes father was in car that fell into Columbia River

The family of Antonio Amaro Lopez had already believed he may have been the driver in a Subaru Tribeca that slid off the bridge into the Columbia River Sunday evening. His family held a candlelight vigil on the beach near the bridge for the second night in a row on Wednesday.

The break in the search came Wednesday afternoon by a private search crew that travels the country solving underwater mysteries.

Adventures with Purpose — Search for Antonio Amaro Lopez

“We found the car for the sheriff and we’re waiting for the sheriff to be able to pinpoint the location on their own, as well,” said Jared Leisek of Adventures with Purpose. He traveled from Bend to search the waters around the bridge.

The private crew began looking for the missing father and his car at 9 a.m., 3 days after he disappeared driving from work in Vancouver to Portland in treacherous, snowy conditions.

On their sonar is a square image at the bottom of the Columbia River.

“Reading sonar is an art,” he said. “If you don’t read sonar everyday you can miss things.”

This sonar image shows a car upside down in the Columbia River near the Glenn Jackson Bridge, in the spot where a car slid off the bridge during a treacherous snow storm on February 14, 2021. (Screen grab courtesy of Adventures with Purpose, February 17, 2021)

Leisek said the crew did 2 passes and found the car practically underneath the bridge. The car was upside down in the river.

Family was immediately worried

Antonio Amaro Lopez texted his family at around 5 p.m. Sunday to let them know he was on his way home from work.

Amaro Lopez, who works at his family’s restaurant, Amaro’s Table in Hazel Dell, regularly communicates with his family when he leaves work, and always lets them know when he’s going to be late, his daughter, Abi Amaro said.

But this time, he didn’t come home, she said.

“It turned to 7, 8, and (my mom) texted him again, ‘I’m worried, where are you?’ And no response,” Amaro said.

KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.