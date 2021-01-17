Police investigate crash and death in Salem

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police in Salem are investigating a crash and a death after responding to a report of shots fired Saturday night.

Officers say the gunfire was reported at around 8:15 p.m. near Savage Road Northeast and Ladd Avenue Northeast.

At the scene, officers found a vehicle crashed into a tree with two people inside. One person died at the scene. The other was taken to a hospital.

Officers ask anyone with information about the incident to call the Salem Police tip line at (503) 588-8477.