Police investigate NE Portland shooting; one man injured

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police say a man was shot multiple times in Northeast Portland shortly after midnight Sunday.

Officers responded to the reported shooting near Northeast Failing Street and Northeast 141st Drive, in the Argay Terrace Neighborhood, at around 12:20 a.m.

At the scene, officers found a man with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

Police said the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

The Enhanced Community Safety Team is investigating. Anyone with information about the case should email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov or call (503) 823-0400 and reference case number 21-53709.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for reported information that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or through the P3 Tips app.