Police investigate shots fired in Salem neighborhood

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Salem Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the area near Williams Avenue Northeast and Carlton Way Northeast after receiving multiple reports of shots fired.

Witnesses said the occupants of three vehicles shot at each other and then left the area. Some of the suspects were seen running from one of the vehicles.

Police said no injuries have been reported and the investigation is ongoing.

“We want residents to know we are working very hard to identify those involved and to bring a sense of safety back to the neighborhood. We want to thank the neighbors for their assistance as detectives continue to work through the investigation,” Detective Lt. Michael Bennett said in a statement.

Anyone with information or home surveillance video of the shooting should call the Salem Police Tips Line at (503) 588-8477.