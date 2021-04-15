IMPD responds to mass casualty incident at FedEx facility on Indy’s southwest side

NOTE: The video is live from the scene. Viewer discretion is advised.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after multiple people were wounded in a shooting on Indy’s southwest side Thursday night.

The IMPD said the shooting happened in the 8900 block of Mirabel Road. This is the location of a FedEx facility. Officers at the scene reported finding multiple victims at the scene.

The Indiana State Police says I-70 is closed in both directions between I-465 and Ronald Reagan Pkwy due to police activity in the area.

We have a crew on the scene. One of our reporters spoke one of the victim’s family members, who says his niece was in her car when a gunman started shooting at her vehicle.

“She called as I was asleep at home. She said there was a shooting in the FedEx. So we just drove from Brownsburg,” said Parminder Singh, the uncle of one of the victims.

Singh tells us her daughter did not know who the shooter was.

Another man tells us that his wife works in the facility. She texted him to tell him that there was an active shooter at the facility. She is still inside the facility as of the time of this report and tells him that she is OK.

This is a developing story. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.