PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One person was shot Thursday night on board a MAX Green Line train near the SE Main Street MAX station, officials from the Portland Police Bureau and TriMet told KOIN 6 News.

The victim was taken to a local hospital by ambulance. There are no current impacts to MAX Green Line service, TriMet officials said.

Authorities have not identified the victim or any potential suspects.

No further information was made available at this time.

This is a developing story.