Police investigating suspected homicide in NE Portland park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Detectives are investigating a suspected homicide after officers responded to a shooting in Joseph Wood Hill Park in Northeast Portland.

Authorities said around 4:30 a.m. on Monday, Portland police officers responded to a report of a shooting on Rocky Butte in Joseph Wood Hill Park.

When they arrived, they found a man who was dead. Based on a preliminary investigation by detectives, authorities believe it is a homicide.

The name of the deceased man was not immediately released.

An autopsy will be scheduled to determine the manner and cause of death. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Michael Jones at michael.jones@portlandoregon.gov or Det. Ryan Foote at ryan.foote@portlandoregon.gov or call 503.823.0781.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.