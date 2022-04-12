PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are seeking the public’s help finding a suspect who was caught on video stealing a flatbed truck from an equipment yard in Woodland early Thursday morning.

Woodland police said the car prowl happened around 4:30 a.m. at Dirtworx Enterprises. Surveillance video shows the suspect prowling multiple vehicles before jumping behind the wheel of a truck and driving off.

The missing truck is a white crew cab with a railed flatbed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Woodland police at 360-225-6965. The case number is W22-195.