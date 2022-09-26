PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help finding a man who allegedly groped a 15-year-old girl at a bus stop in Southeast Portland on Monday morning.

Police say the teen was waiting at the corner of Cesar E. Chavez and Powell Boulevard when a man approached her around 8:45 a.m. and began using sexually explicit language. The man then forcefully grab the girl and groped her breasts, according to the police report.

“The victim screamed and attempted to escape the suspect’s grasp, but was unable,” PPB said in a press release. “Fortunately, an individual who happened to be driving by noticed the victim’s distress and intervened, helping the girl to escape and then driving her to her intended destination.”

The suspect was described as a white man standing approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall with silver hair, a short, gray beard and tan skin. The man was wearing baggy, gray clothing and was seen carrying two black trash bags.

Officers searched the area but were reportedly unable to find a suspect. PPB is asking for the public’s help to obtain security camera footage that may have recorded the incident or the suspect. Police are also hoping to make contact with the person who helped the teen escape the attack.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is urged to call PPB at (503) 823-3333, or email officers at crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov.