Police: Machete used in Seaside attack; 2 arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two men were arrested following an assault in Seaside that involved a machete and other blunt force weapons.

Seaside Police officers responded to a disturbance call from 1953 Spruce Dr. #9 and came across three adult men with injuries from an attack around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police said Christopher Boyer, 35, and Gary Gobin, 40, were taken into custody on multiple charges including Assault I, Assault II, Burglary I and Unlawful use of a weapon.

The residence and initial victim were known to at least one of the two suspects and the assault was not random, police said.

“The investigation continues and detectives are actively investigating the incident,” the City of Seaside said in a release Wednesday. “Names of the victims involved are not being released at this time.”

Anyone with information about the incident and who has not yet been contacted by police is urged to call the Seaside Police Department at (503) 738-6311.