Police: Man slashes ex, takes bullet, rams cop car

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man was arrested after slashing his former partner with a machete and then ramming a police car head on, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the confrontation happened on July 19 near the 1200 block of NE 51st Avenue in Hillsboro. It started at 10:08 a.m. when a woman called police to report that her former partner – 31-year-old David Sarmiento – would not stop calling her.

A Hillsboro police officer tried to call Sarmiento to tell him to stop contacting the woman, deputies said, but later that afternoon at 1:37 p.m., multiple officers responded to reports of yelling and gunfire at the same residence.

Authorities said an investigation revealed that Sarmiento began damaging the woman’s vehicle with a knife and baseball bat after arriving at her home that day. When the woman exited her house, Sarmiento slashed her arm with a machete, according to WSCO.

The woman’s adult son then pulled a gun and shot Sarmiento, who – in an attempt to flee the scene – rammed a red Toyota RAV4 into the first responding officer’s patrol car, police said.

Sarmiento was then arrested “without incident,” police said. Officers discovered his gunshot wound, and he was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officer Scott Hanley, a 21-year veteran with HPD, was injured in the crash and treated at a local hospital. He is currently recovering at home, deputies said.

Sarmiento was arraigned in a Washington County court on Friday. He is charged with:

Attempted murder in the second degree

Assault in the first degree

Unlawful use of a weapon (four counts)

Criminal mischief in the first degree (two counts)

Stalking

Assault in the second degree

Assaulting a Public Safety Officer

Reckless endangering another person

Reckless driving

Assault in the fourth degree

There are still investigations underway into the crash and the disturbance between Sarmiento and the female victim, deputies said.