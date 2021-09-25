Police: Man with gun arrested after escape attempt, crash

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man with a revolver and narcotics was arrested after attempting to evade police and causing a crash that injured two other people Saturday night in Northeast Portland, the Portland Police Bureau said.

According to PPB, the incident started when police received a tip that a driver — later identified as Ronald Stephens, 40, of Portland — had a gun in a hotel parking lot near the intersection of Northeast Sandy Boulevard and 82nd Avenue.

When an officer followed Stephens out of the lot and tried to pull him over, he stepped on the gas, police said.

Instead of pursuing him, the officer pulled over and turned off the patrol car’s overhead lights. Police said Stephens continued to drive recklessly and eventually crashed into another car at Northeast Pacific Street.

Officers aided the two people in the victim’s car who have not been identified. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, PPB said.

Stephens, who had an outstanding warrant, then fled the scene on foot and officers pursued him, ultimately arresting him nearby, PPB said.

Police said they found a loaded revolver in the car and what they suspect are narcotics in Stephen’s possession.

Stephens was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center and charged with attempting to elude by vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm and failure to perform the duties of a driver.