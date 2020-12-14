Police: More than 60 rounds fired in Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Detectives say more than 60 rounds were fired in a shooting that left one person injured in Northeast Portland early Saturday.

Officers responded to the area of Northeast Stafford Street and Northeast 11th Avenue just after midnight Friday on reports of shots fired. Upon their arrival, officers found a man with gunshot wounds. The victim was then taken to a hospital by ambulance soon after.

Police issued an update Sunday saying the man is in critical condition.

The suspect or suspects involved in the shooting remain at large.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Rico Beniga at 503-823-0457 or Detective Scott Broughton at 503 823-3774.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest in any unsolved felony crime and tipsters can remain anonymous.