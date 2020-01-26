Police: Oregon couple arrested for getting teens high

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Southern Oregon couple faces charges stemming from allegedly getting a pair of 13-year-olds high.

Police in Talent, Oregon say Lindsey Ann Monda and her boyfriend Jason Michael Dunn taught the two teens how to use a bong. Monda allegedly sent text messages to a friend about “getting blasted” with the two kids.

The Daily Tidings reports that when police interviewed the teens, they were able to describe the glass bong they had used, which was later found in Monda’s home.

Monda and Dunn have been released after posting bail on charges of administering marijuana to a juvenile. There is no word on whether the couple had obtained an attorney.