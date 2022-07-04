CURRY COUNTY, Ore. (KOIN) — A man, who was reportedly passed out while driving, struck multiple people with a vehicle at an RV park in Curry County in SW Oregon on Monday, killing one and injuring two.

Just before 2:30 p.m., the Curry County Sheriff’s Office received several calls reporting that a vehicle had run over multiple people and crashed into RVs parked at the Beach Front RV Park in Harbor.

The driver was later identified as 66-year-old Paul Armenta. The crash killed 38-year-old Hiedei Bailey, whose 11-year-old daughter was playing on the beach at the time of the incident. Doris Dianne Bever, 79, and Rebecca Williams, 46, were both injured in the crash.

The Sheriff’s Office says Bever and Armenta were taken to the ER, but are in stable condition. Williams, on the other hand, was reportedly taken to a higher care hospital via Life Flight.

Armenta’s car also destroyed several camping items and picnic tables, as well as a pair of RVs. One of the RVs that was struck reportedly had two children inside and traveled 15 feet. The children were uninjured.

Multiple RVs were damaged in the car accident at Beach Front RV Park on Monday, July 4.

Multiple RVs were damaged in the car accident at Beach Front RV Park on Monday, July 4.

Multiple RVs were damaged in the car accident at Beach Front RV Park on Monday, July 4.

The Curry County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident.